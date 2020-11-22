About this strain
Squirt is an sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Humboldt Seeds Company. This strain is made by crossing Tangie with Blueberry Muffin. The result is a fantastic aroma that smells exactly like the soft drink we all know and love - Squirt. This strain tastes sweet like tart grapefruit. Growers say Squirt has purple and green buds.
Squirt effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Karma Originals
Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose.
Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community.
Our mission is to keep our standards and you high.
Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes.
Cannabis Items we Offer:
• Distillate Cartridges
• Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa
• Pure Pressed Rosin
• Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls
• Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa
• Moon Dust Kief
• 6 Pack Pre Rolls
