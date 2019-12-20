Loading…
KAYA Mys•Stix - Watermelon Indica Cartridge

by KAYA Infusions
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the Jupiter C-Cell Core technology.

• Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes
• No MCT, PEG, or VG
• Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience
Potency:
• 450mg minimum active cannabinoids

When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.

About this strain

Picture of Watermelon
Watermelon

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

Watermelon effects

Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand KAYA Infusions
KAYA Infusions
KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.