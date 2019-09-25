About this product
The design of the K.I.N.D. Pod ensures purer strain and flavor experience through higher potency hits, in a convenient, yet solid, advanced, and innovative pod system.
When paired with the powerful 480mAh K.I.N.D. Pod power supply, this product that is guaranteed to last up to 30% longer than an average 510 battery.
About this strain
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
Jack Herer effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.