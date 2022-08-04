About this product
Made for the cannabis cartridge connoisseur, the K.I.N.D. Pod systems combine simplicity, lightness, and convenience, while allowing consistent and substantial increases in vapor production of up to 20%, compared to traditional cartridges.
The design of the K.I.N.D. Pod ensures purer strain and flavor experience through higher potency hits, in a convenient, yet solid, advanced, and innovative pod system.
When paired with the powerful 480mAh K.I.N.D. Pod power supply, this product that is guaranteed to last up to 30% longer than an average 510 battery.
About this strain
Arnold Palmer effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Driven by our mission to always put the needs and preferences of our customers first, through constant innovation, manufacturing, distribution and marketing excellence, we strive to provide our customers with top-quality cannabis products, which fit every lifestyle.
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.
