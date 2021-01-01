KIND Concentrates
K.I.N.D. Resin - Arnold Palmer
About this product
The K.I.N.D. Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural taste. Our K.I.N.D. Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.
