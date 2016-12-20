Want a little extra inspiration to finish that project you’ve been putting off, or maybe some pinch of energy to get you going during a workout? Banana Diesel may be what you’ve been looking for! Don’t be fooled by the indica dominance - Banana diesel may impart extra energy, focus, and creativity.



This strain may be used by medical patients going through stress, depression, chronic fatigue, and PMS symptoms.



The Kind Tree Live Sugar features a soft and granular medical marijuana concentrate with the look and feel of wet sugar. Perfect for those who prefer a more discreet and easy-to-handle option, Kind Tree Live Sugar is easy to portion and apply to flower, pre-rolls, and more. The natural terpenes provide a subtle sweet flavor, aroma, and taste, ideal for vaping, dabbing, or adding to your homemade recipe.



Customers who like Rainbow Rozay and Sweet Tartz strains may also enjoy Banana Diesel.