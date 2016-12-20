About this product
This strain may be used by medical patients going through stress, depression, chronic fatigue, and PMS symptoms.
The Kind Tree Live Sugar features a soft and granular medical marijuana concentrate with the look and feel of wet sugar. Perfect for those who prefer a more discreet and easy-to-handle option, Kind Tree Live Sugar is easy to portion and apply to flower, pre-rolls, and more. The natural terpenes provide a subtle sweet flavor, aroma, and taste, ideal for vaping, dabbing, or adding to your homemade recipe.
Customers who like Rainbow Rozay and Sweet Tartz strains may also enjoy Banana Diesel.
About this strain
Banana Diesel balances the polar effects of its parent strains, Banana Kush and Super Sour Diesel. A slightly energizing kick followed by intense focus makes this a perfect strain for daytime consumption with effects that steer clear of undesirable lethargy. These thick, pale green buds reek a sweet, fruity aroma and preface the tangy taste to come. Banana Diesel is a potent appetite stimulant and stress combatant, suitable for either weight or mood disorders.
About this brand
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.