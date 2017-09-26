About this product
The Black Hole Live Resin Cherry Pie Vape
Kosmik BrandsVape pens
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesAnxious
- Feelings:RelaxedGigglyHappy
- Helps with:StressAnxietyDepression
- Terpenes:MyrceneCaryophyllenePinene
Cherry Pie effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Pie potency is higher THC than average.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item