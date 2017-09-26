Enter a hole in the space-time continuum with the 2-gram Black Hole Vape. Kosmik Brands is now offering tickets to a different dimension through twelve grounding flavors that range between sativa, indica, or hybrid strains to achieve the perfect high every time. With a rechargeable and disposable battery, the Black Hole contains classified proprietary blends that are guaranteed to just hit harder!



Experience a hybrid 50/50 blend of cherries and sweet dough flavors to deliver the familiar and mouthwatering taste of a classic cherry pie dessert.



2g THC per device

