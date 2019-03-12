About this product
A 15mL MINI TINCTURE of coconut (MCT)oil combined with pure Hemp-Derived CBD and an out of this world Strawberry Shortcake Flavor! This option is a smaller volume and dosage compared to Urban Roots' Tinctures to offer a more affordable and on-the-go option when needed! Tinctures allow for a faster-onset of effects than other consumption measures which is ideal to see what dose is right for you.
About this strain
Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Strawberry Shortcake effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
