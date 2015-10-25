About this product
Indica / Citrus, Pungent, Pine
A deliciously crisp OG pairing of its pungent genetics offer a quick, onset of relaxation.
Genetics: Lemon Skunk x Skywalker OG
Carbon21: Carbon21 is our pinnacle vape line, consisting of carefully curated raw concentrates. We pair our proprietary live-plant curation with a unique extraction method for each strain in this line. Deliberately crafted in small batches, each strain is presented in its rawest concentrate form—rich with the cannabinoid, flavonoid and terpene complexities of the live cannabis plant.
Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.
About this strain
Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 18% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. According to growers, this strain produces a large yield with stunning orange and green-colored buds. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics
Lemon Skunk effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with