Kush Concentrates
Booger Shatter (Indica Hybrid) "Small Batch R617" [84.69% THC] . 1/25.3097
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Booger effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
