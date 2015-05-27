Loading…
Logo for the brand Kush Concentrates

Kush Concentrates

Booger Shatter (Indica Hybrid) "Small Batch R617" [84.69% THC] . 1/25.3097

About this product

Booger Shatter (Indica Hybrid) "Small Batch R617" [84.69% THC] . 1/25.3097

Booger effects

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
