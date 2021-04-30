White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is thought to come from an unknown cross of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense spade-shaped buds with deep purple foliage that almost appears black. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 64 days and can be grown indoors and outdoors. White Truffle was originally bred by Parabellum Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.