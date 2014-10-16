KYND Cannabis Company
Chemdawg Vape Pen Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
KYND Cannabis Chemdawg Vape Cartridge expresses a distinct diesel aroma that is slightly masked with flavorful earthy kush notes. Crafted for excellence, each cartridge contains 550 mg of THC and is extracted with supercritical CO2 for ultimate flavors. Puff on this cartridge for a balance of Hybrid effects that ease pain and leave you with an uplifting euphoria. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their CO2 extracted oil.
Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!