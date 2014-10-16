About this product

KYND Cannabis Chemdawg Vape Cartridge expresses a distinct diesel aroma that is slightly masked with flavorful earthy kush notes. Crafted for excellence, each cartridge contains 550 mg of THC and is extracted with supercritical CO2 for ultimate flavors. Puff on this cartridge for a balance of Hybrid effects that ease pain and leave you with an uplifting euphoria. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their CO2 extracted oil.