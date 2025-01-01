We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Laurie + MaryJane
Elevating the Edible
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Laurie + MaryJane products
19 products
Chocolates
Sativa Double Chocolate Charge 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
5.0
(
5
)
Brownies
Brownie Truffle Bites 50mg (5 count)
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
3.3
(
4
)
Chocolates
Indica Double Chocolate Chill 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
5.0
(
2
)
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Peppermint 100mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
5.0
(
2
)
Brownies
Fudge Brownie Bites 50mg (5 count)
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
5.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Orange Cream Fudge 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 48.2%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
THC Orange Cream Fudge 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
Chocolates
Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
Chocolates
Fudge Yourself: Gingerbread Latte (50mg THC)
by Laurie + MaryJane
Chocolates
Strawberry Cream Fudge 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
Chocolates
Double Chocolate Coconut Fudge 50mg 10-Pack
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Snack Foods
Peanut Butter Blondie Bites 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
1:1 Mint Double Chocolate Fudge 100mg 10-pack
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Snack Foods
Almond Cake Bites 50mg 5-Pack
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
Chocolates
THC Double Chocolate Charge Fudge 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 47.9%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Orange Fudge Yourself 100mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 47.3%
CBD 51.3%
Chocolates
Vegan Coconut Fudge 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
420 Cake Party Fudge 50mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Mint Fudge 100mg
by Laurie + MaryJane
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Home
Brands
Laurie + MaryJane
Catalog