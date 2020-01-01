Law Office of Kimberly Simms

Kimberly R. Simms earned her law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law and became a member of the California State Bar in 2009. Kimberly started her own law practice immediately after law school focusing on the legal and political needs of the medical marijuana community. In her law practice, she has fought relentlessly for patients’ rights, negotiated with government officials to craft reasonable and effective regulations that allow for safe access, litigated complex land use and zoning cases, and advised hundreds of medical cannabis entrepreneurs. Kimberly is a recognized expert in this emerging area of law. She has taught courses and lead seminars which focus on how to comply with the ever-changing legal and regulatory requirements of the cannabis industry. She is considered a trusted source by the media and has been interviewed by NPR, CNN and many San Diego media outlets. Kimberly is a founding Board Member of the Alliance for Responsible Medicinal Access, San Diego’s leading cannabis chamber of commerce and political advocacy organization. Kimberly is also proud to serve as co-founder for the San Diego Chapter of Women Grow. Women Grow was created to connect, educate and empower the next generation of female cannabis industry leaders by creating programs and events for aspiring and current business executive. Kimberly is also an active member of San Diego’s political community and serves on the Board of Directors of the San Diego Leadership Alliance, an organization that develops the next generation of progressive leaders in the San Diego region. Kimberly is proud to serve as legal counsel for the San Diego County Democratic Party. Kimberly maintains the following memberships: San Diego County Bar Association, Lawyers Club of San Diego, California NORML, American’s For Safe Access, National Cannabis Industry Association and the National Cannabis Bar Association.