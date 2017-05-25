ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Russian

Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.

Effects

Show all

364 people reported 2904 effects
Happy 59%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 45%
Creative 37%
Stress 47%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 28%
Pain 27%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
AK-47
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Russian
First strain child
Serious Kush
child
Second strain child
White Choco
child

