Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC & HHC Products
Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – Jack Herer (CDT)
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Leafy8 Brand’s premium Delta-8 THC vape cartridges are among the most potent Delta 8 carts available. Our D8 vape cartridges contain 93% hemp-derived ∆8THC distillate and 5-7% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC is known for producing an uplifting effect with a calming energy.
We use high-end, full-ceramic iKrusher Calibr Pro cartridges and carefully-selected cannabis-derived terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls.
All Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc
We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.
Each 1.0mL Leafy8 Delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
• 1000mg total oil
• 930mg Delta-8 THC distillate (90%+ Δ8THC)
• 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
• No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,356 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
