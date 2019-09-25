HHC Vape Cartridge – Jack Herer (CDT)
About this product
HHC is known for producing an effect similar to Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC, albeit with a longer duration of action.
We use high-end, full-ceramic CCELL cartridges and carefully-selected strain-specific terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls.
All Leafy8 Brand HHC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase HHC products such as this one.
Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-hhc
We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.
Leafy8 Brand is also proud to be one the first to publish COAs that demonstrate actual, quantifiable levels of HHC in our products. You can measure the total HHC percentage yourself by adding up the “9R-HHC” and “9S-HHC” values found in the “Laboratory Comments” section of our COAs.
The testing facility we use for our HHC products implements a “Track and Trace” system using QR codes. These are designed to link back to the original version of the COA to ensure that you are viewing an authentic and unaltered document.
Each Leafy8 1.0mL HHC vape cartridge contains approximately:
• 1.0 Grams Total Oil
• ~930mg Pure HHC Distillate (90%+ HHC)
• 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
• no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents
About this strain
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
Jack Herer effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We manufacture and distribute premium Delta-8 THC & HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) Edibles, Vapes, Flower, Gummies and much more. Call or send us an email to learn about our wholesale and private label programs.
We carefully select our terpenes to ensure they are the highest quality available. Our carts rival or even surpass many of the brands you are already familiar with. Our premium Delta 8 vapes, disposables, flower and edibles are some of the finest products available for purchase in Orlando, Florida, and the United States as whole.
Like CBD and Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that shares many of the same effects as Delta-9 THC. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website.
Leafy8 Brand is also proud to be one the first to publish COAs that demonstrate actual, quantifiable levels of HHC in our products. You can measure the total HHC percentage yourself by adding up the “9R-HHC” and “9S-HHC” values found in the “Laboratory Comments” section of our COAs.
The testing facility we use for our HHC products implements a “Track and Trace” system using QR codes. These are designed to link back to the original version of the COA to ensure that you are viewing an authentic and unaltered document.
LEAFLY PROMO: Save 10% on web orders with coupon code "LEAFLY".
Delivery Options:
USPS Shipping, Local Curbside Pickup
Contact Info:
(855) 453-2398 | shop@leafy8.com
Follow Us on Social Media:
https://facebook.com/leafy8brand
https://instagram.com/leafy8brand