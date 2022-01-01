Legend
Every one has a story.
Legend offers more to go around with its larger product formats.
We get our consumers, they're real people like us. They want good cannabis at a great price. We're known for our classic formats - whole flower, pre-roll, pre-shred (milled) and vape.
Our beliefs: Keep it simple, delivery quality, make sure there's more to go around and keep it minimal.
Legend. Every one has a story.
