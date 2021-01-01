About this product

CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



Peanut Butter Breath - Hybrid

(Do-Si-Do X Mendo Breath)

Earth and nutty in flavor this hybrid is also especially good at bringing you down to earth. Not the best choice for the morning if productivity is high on the priority list. Peanut Butter Breath is for unwinding and relaxing perfect for your next beach trip or an evening TV binge session after a long day.

Notes of peanuts, pine, and pepper with earthy overtones.



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



