Legion of Bloom
J1 Monarch Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
THE MONARCH // VAPE PEN
TASTE THE FLOWER WITHOUT THE FLAME
The Legion of Bloom's AWARD WINNING Monarch vape pen offers a pure, perfect cannabis experience.
By blending pure THC oil derived from our naturally grown cannabis with single-source cannabis-derived terpenes, we've created a vape pen that refines the cannabis experience to its purest essence.
Terpenes are the molecules that give marijuana its taste and smell, but they're also responsible for the unique experience that different strains offer. By sourcing all of the terpenes for the Monarch from strain-specific cannabis, we're able to capture the taste, smell, and feel of smoking your favorite strains in a pure concentrated vapor.
Our Monarch cartridges feature a stainless steel and glass construction with a ceramic heating element and ceramic mouth tip for a better tasting vape experience. The Monarch, for discerning smokers who want the pure, essence of cannabis in a discrete easy to use offering.
J1 effects
Reported by real people like you
453 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
