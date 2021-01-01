Legion of Bloom
Monarch | Larry Breath .5 Gram Cartridge
About this product
This sweet and citrus-forward indica is smooth and delectable. Ideal for taking it easy without locking you to the couch, Larry Breath is your perfect companion for cooling out and relaxing with friends after work or on an extended getaway.
Notes of lemon and citrus with a creamy vanilla overtone
