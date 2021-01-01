About this product

The tropical fruit sativa you have been missing in your life. Ideal for all-day use, Tangelo is uplifting and focused, letting you keep your head clear while you grind through the day. Perfect for functioning workaholics or sharing with friends on an afternoon hike in your favorite slice of nature, Tangelo will become your new favorite daytime companion.

Notes of tropical fruit and tangerines with subtle skunky undertones

