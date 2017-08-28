About this product

When premium indoor flower meets potent solvent-free hash, the results are LEGIT. Our pre-roll joints are carefully infused to be as delicious as they are potent from tip to filter. Experience the difference. Critical Hog is most likely a moderately to nicely potent (some report THC levels as high as 21.7%), initially upbeat and giggly, Indica-Dominant, late afternoon/evening hybrid blend of Critical Mass and Tennessee Hog. Creeping up slowly on the soon-to-be-happy user, this flowery, citrus, wood and earth strain is said to be ideal for unwinding after a hard day's work.