Critical Hog Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
When premium indoor flower meets potent solvent-free hash, the results are LEGIT. Our pre-roll joints are carefully infused to be as delicious as they are potent from tip to filter. Experience the difference. Critical Hog is most likely a moderately to nicely potent (some report THC levels as high as 21.7%), initially upbeat and giggly, Indica-Dominant, late afternoon/evening hybrid blend of Critical Mass and Tennessee Hog. Creeping up slowly on the soon-to-be-happy user, this flowery, citrus, wood and earth strain is said to be ideal for unwinding after a hard day's work.
Critical Hog effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
