Leif Medicinals is a small, family-owned and run company that strives to bring high quality goods to Oregon's cannabis consumers. We seek to always use responsibly sourced ingredients that are sustainable, fair trade, organic, local and/or worker focused. All products are handmade in Portland, OR. Our products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout Oregon, carrying both medical/OMMP and recreational items.All of our edibles are crafted from high quality ingredients that are healthy, natural and organic wherever possible. We never use high-fructose corn syrup or additives, and all of our products are non-GMO and soy-free. Some items are also dairy-free and gluten free. Our full extract cannabis oil is carefully incorporated for consistency and reliability, with everything we make stringently tested for accuracy and safety, batch by batch. With a commitment to flavor, potency and quality, Leif edibles are always good for you and tasty, too.