• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



SFV OG, also known as San Fernando Valley OG, is a popular strain cherished for its potent effects and distinct aroma. It offers a pungent and earthy scent with hints of pine and citrus, providing a sensory experience that's both refreshing and invigorating. The strain's effects are typically characterized by a deep relaxation that can soothe both the body and mind. SFV OG is known to induce a calming and euphoric high, often promoting a sense of tranquility and stress relief. A favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking deep relaxation or relief from symptoms such as pain, insomnia, or anxiety. With its powerful effects and unique aroma, SFV OG is a notable strain for those seeking a soothing and uplifting cannabis experience.

read more