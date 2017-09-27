SFV OG - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

SFV OG, also known as San Fernando Valley OG, is a popular strain cherished for its potent effects and distinct aroma. It offers a pungent and earthy scent with hints of pine and citrus, providing a sensory experience that's both refreshing and invigorating. The strain's effects are typically characterized by a deep relaxation that can soothe both the body and mind. SFV OG is known to induce a calming and euphoric high, often promoting a sense of tranquility and stress relief. A favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking deep relaxation or relief from symptoms such as pain, insomnia, or anxiety. With its powerful effects and unique aroma, SFV OG is a notable strain for those seeking a soothing and uplifting cannabis experience.

About this strain

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
