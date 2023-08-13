Apple Fritter - Infused Rolling Paper Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Product rating:
About this product

• Strain Specific
• Flavor + Potency Boost
• Easy Roll / Slow Burn

Apple Fritter is an enticing and flavorful variety that captures the essence of a freshly baked apple pastry. Its aroma is reminiscent of sweet apples blended with hints of cinnamon and earthy undertones. The flavor profile of Apple Fritter is often described as a delectable combination of baked apples, spiced dough, and a touch of sweetness. Beyond its delicious flavor, Apple Fritter is known for its potent effects. It typically induces a calming and euphoric high, promoting relaxation and a sense of contentment. This strain is favored by many for its potential to alleviate stress, anxiety, and tension.

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
