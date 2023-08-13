• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Apple Fritter is an enticing and flavorful variety that captures the essence of a freshly baked apple pastry. Its aroma is reminiscent of sweet apples blended with hints of cinnamon and earthy undertones. The flavor profile of Apple Fritter is often described as a delectable combination of baked apples, spiced dough, and a touch of sweetness. Beyond its delicious flavor, Apple Fritter is known for its potent effects. It typically induces a calming and euphoric high, promoting relaxation and a sense of contentment. This strain is favored by many for its potential to alleviate stress, anxiety, and tension.

