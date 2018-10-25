About this product

2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner



Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls



GSC x Face-Off OG



Our stand-out LitHouse flower, Dark Dosi is a customer favorite, with a sweet earthy taste and deeply relaxing high. She’s been a long time favorite of ours as well and we’ve meticulously perfected our cultivation of this show-stopping beauty, consistently bringing out her full potential of intense potency and rich palate. Dark Dosi caries a stand-out flavor that is syrupy and robust, shining through in any smoking application with an intoxicating sugar-glazed gassy aroma. The true pleasure of Dark Dosi lies in the profound relaxation promised within—cares of the day melt away as you relax into a blissful full-body high. Tried and true, LitHouse Dark Dosi is a perfect 10.



Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.