2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner
Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls
GSC x Face-Off OG
Our stand-out LitHouse flower, Dark Dosi is a customer favorite, with a sweet earthy taste and deeply relaxing high. She’s been a long time favorite of ours as well and we’ve meticulously perfected our cultivation of this show-stopping beauty, consistently bringing out her full potential of intense potency and rich palate. Dark Dosi caries a stand-out flavor that is syrupy and robust, shining through in any smoking application with an intoxicating sugar-glazed gassy aroma. The true pleasure of Dark Dosi lies in the profound relaxation promised within—cares of the day melt away as you relax into a blissful full-body high. Tried and true, LitHouse Dark Dosi is a perfect 10.
Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.
Do-Si-Dos effects
Reported by real people like you
651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
