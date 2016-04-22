Blueberry Blast (6 pack) .5G Littles Flaves Infused Sativa Pre-Roll
by Littles
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
LITTLES just got more TWISTED!!!!!!
You asked we listened. Six 0.5g Pre-Rolls Filled with Natural Terpene Enhanced Flower Infused with Shatter.
Our Littles nugs tailor-made with a perfect blend of shatter and terpene-enhanced flower to give any cannabis enthusiast that extra LITTLES kick.
About this strain
A mostly sativa hybrid from Snow High Seeds, Blueberry Blast is a the result of the famous Blueberry-Haze genetics of Blue Dream being pollinated by a Johnny Blaze male. These flowers smell strongly of blueberry, musk, and sweet candy, and taste like cedar and berries when smoked or vaped. A definite sativa effect is to be expected, with soaring, trippy highs that gradually fade into relaxation.
Blueberry Blast effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
12% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
Littles
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF!
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.
