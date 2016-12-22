Littles
Vesace (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Six .5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll (3 Grams)
CRU Cannabis Collaboration
Versace effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
