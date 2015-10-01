Loading…
Logo for the brand Lock and Key Remedies

Lock and Key Remedies

Cherry Pie CBD Vape Cartridge

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Each cartridge has at least 260mg of CBD and is made with cannabis derived terpenes, making it the perfect go-to for any part of your day! Like all of our products these feature a 100% Plant-Derived Formulation, 3rd Party Laboratory tested for Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Residual Solvents, Potency and Terpenes. As always scan the QR code on the inside flap.These cartridges are NOT airflow activated must be used with a compatible 510 thread battery that has a button on it. Save yourself the hassle and get one of our batteries. When vaping select medium to lowest voltage (on our batteries that is the white or blue setting), for maximum flavor and effect.

Cherry Pie effects

Reported by real people like you
1,355 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!