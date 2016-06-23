10mg Lost Farm 'Blue City Diesel x Citrus Berry' Live Resin Chews 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: Blue City Diesel (Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Blue City Diesel comes from the phytonutrient-rich plants of Coastal Sun Farm. This hybrid strain produces a funky blend of blueberries and pine balanced with a sour citrus medley. Blue City Diesel live resin is passionately crafted from fresh-frozen, whole cannabis flower by the talented team at Cali Stripe.
FLAVOR NOTES: Celebrating the boldest notes of Blue City Diesel live resin, Citrus Berry Lost Farm Chews boast bright citrus flavors on a sweet, tart fruit background.
INGREDIENTS; Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Freeze Dried Kiwi Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Agar, Sucrose, Locust Bean Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Citrate, Potato Starch, Soy Lecithin, Cannabis Extract, Corn Starch, Silicone Dioxide.
About this strain
Blue Diesel, also known as "Blue City Diesel" and "New Blue Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and NYC Diesel. This strain produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, Blue Diesel may provide just the relaxation you need.
