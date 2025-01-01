Limited Release with Sonoma Hill Farms

10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces

Infused with Cherry Cheesecake

Strain Notes:

An indica-dominant cross between legendary Cherry Pie with Kimbo Kush, Cherry Cheesecake evokes notes of chocolate, custard, and sweet berries. This euphoric strain will comfort you in a warm blanket of bliss.

Flavor Notes:

As sweet, juicy, and fragrant as their namesake fruit, Grilled Peach chews feature intense peach and dessert-forward overtones of caramel sweetness highlighting the Cherry Cheesecake cultivar.

