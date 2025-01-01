10mg Lost Farm 'Grilled Peach x Cherry Cheesecake' Chews 100mg THC total

by Lost Farm
IndicaTHC 20%CBD 1%
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Limited Release with Sonoma Hill Farms
10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
Infused with Cherry Cheesecake
Strain Notes:
An indica-dominant cross between legendary Cherry Pie with Kimbo Kush, Cherry Cheesecake evokes notes of chocolate, custard, and sweet berries. This euphoric strain will comfort you in a warm blanket of bliss.
Flavor Notes:
As sweet, juicy, and fragrant as their namesake fruit, Grilled Peach chews feature intense peach and dessert-forward overtones of caramel sweetness highlighting the Cherry Cheesecake cultivar.

About this strain

Cherry Cheesecake is a cross of Kimbo Kush and Cherry Pie, popularized by growers Gold Seal of San Francisco. This indica-dominant strain is just one of many cultivars that uses Cherry Pie genetics and aspects of its name. Parent Cherry Pie is a legendary cross of GDP and Durban Poison; lots of breeders have worked it, resulting in dozens of names. For example, Thug Pug Genetics has a Cherry Pie Breath, while Kimbo Kush comes from breeders Exotic Genetix and mixes Black Berry Kush (Bubba Kush x Blackberry) and Starfighter F2 (Lemon Alien Dawg x Tahoe Alien). Basically, lots of OGs, Chems, and sweet berries mixing together into an awesome smell and high amounts of THC. It’s an indoor growing favorite. Watch out: There are other strains with cherry, cheese, or cake in the name—they’re popular terms. Most notably, there's two Black Cherry Cheesecakes: one strain from Oregon’s Scapegoat Genetics (GSC x Blue Power) and another legendary Black Cherry Cheesecake that crosses TGA Genetics’ Black Cherry Soda, Super Silver Haze, and Cheese. Scapegoat is still actively working their Black Cherry Cheesecake, to popular effect.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lost Farm
Lost Farm
Shop products
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
Notice a problem?Report this item