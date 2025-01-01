Limited Release with Sonoma Hill Farms

10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces

Infused with Grandi Guava

Strain Notes:

Known for its captivating fragrance of sweet candied apples intermingled with tropical fruit notes, Grandi Guava is a hybrid descendant of Guava crossed with Gelato S1 that will whisk you away to paradise.

Flavor Notes:

Steeped in creamy, sweet meringue flavors, Key Lime Pie gummies boast bright, tasty key lime and graham cracker crust notes that are perfectly intermingled with the tropical Grandi Guava cultivar.

