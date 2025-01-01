10mg Lost Farm 'Key Lime Pie x Grandi Guava' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total

by Lost Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Limited Release with Sonoma Hill Farms
10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
Infused with Grandi Guava
Strain Notes:
Known for its captivating fragrance of sweet candied apples intermingled with tropical fruit notes, Grandi Guava is a hybrid descendant of Guava crossed with Gelato S1 that will whisk you away to paradise.
Flavor Notes:
Steeped in creamy, sweet meringue flavors, Key Lime Pie gummies boast bright, tasty key lime and graham cracker crust notes that are perfectly intermingled with the tropical Grandi Guava cultivar.

About this strain

Grandi Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava and Gelato. This indica-leaning hybrid is a Grandiflora creation that offers a fruity and cheesy aroma and flavor, with hints of tropical guava and creamy blue cheese. Grandi Guava is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grandi Guava effects include uplifted, hungry, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandi Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Grandiflora, Grandi Guava features flavors like tropical, pepper, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is b-caryophyllene. The average price of Grandi Guava typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes that sparkle like the sun reflecting off the river water. This strain is a tasty mood booster that leaves users relaxed and ready to rest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandi Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
About this brand

Logo for the brand Lost Farm
Lost Farm
Shop products
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

