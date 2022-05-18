10mg Lost Farm 'Purple Punch x Lemonade' Live Resin Chews 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: Purple Punch (Indica)
STRAIN NOTES: An aromatic union of indica-dominant classics Larry OG and Grandaddy Purple, Purple Punch brings to mind blueberry muffins washed down with a swig of grape soda. Don't let this delicious dessert strain fool you though - this plant packs a punch!
FLAVOR NOTES: Purple Punch's grape-forward fragrance gives way to a sweet and striking symphony of citrus. If getting TKO'd had a tantalizing taste, this would be it.
INGREDIENTS; Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Lemon Flavor, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Sodium Citrate, Freeze Dried Kiwi Fruit Powder, Mono- and Diglycerides, Potato Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Soy Lecithin, Cannabis Extract.
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Purple Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra