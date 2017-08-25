Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Lotus Gold

Lotus Gold

Purple Bud

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD

Purple Bud effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!