Lotus Gold
Purple Bud
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
Purple Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!