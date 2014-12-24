Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe
PURPLE HAZE - Hemp Soap
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
PURPLE HAZE - A special blend I created using Lavender essential oil and all natural Blueberry fragrance oil. This soap not only smells a-mazing but it's totally awesome for your skin too.
My Purple Haze strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, as well as an amazing blend of Lavender and Blueberry, smells so creamy you might just want to take a bite...but don't...save your appetite for the brownies....have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells? So not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Take a shower, hippie!
Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings.
There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!
Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils
Color: green, white, purple
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
Makes a GREAT GIFT
This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/242788000/dope-soap-hemp-soap-purple-haze-lavender?ga_search_query=hemp&ref=shop_items_search_3
WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME
NOW available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
My Purple Haze strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, as well as an amazing blend of Lavender and Blueberry, smells so creamy you might just want to take a bite...but don't...save your appetite for the brownies....have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells? So not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Take a shower, hippie!
Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings.
There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!
Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils
Color: green, white, purple
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
Makes a GREAT GIFT
This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/242788000/dope-soap-hemp-soap-purple-haze-lavender?ga_search_query=hemp&ref=shop_items_search_3
WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME
NOW available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
Purple Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
783 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!