About this product

PURPLE HAZE - A special blend I created using Lavender essential oil and all natural Blueberry fragrance oil. This soap not only smells a-mazing but it's totally awesome for your skin too.



My Purple Haze strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, as well as an amazing blend of Lavender and Blueberry, smells so creamy you might just want to take a bite...but don't...save your appetite for the brownies....have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells? So not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Take a shower, hippie!



Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings.



There are absolutely no animal products or testing.

100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!



Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils



Color: green, white, purple

Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)

Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"

Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top



This is for one (1) bar.

The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.

Labeled with ingredients.

Makes a GREAT GIFT



This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/242788000/dope-soap-hemp-soap-purple-haze-lavender?ga_search_query=hemp&ref=shop_items_search_3



WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME

NOW available at these fine dispensaries:

Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM