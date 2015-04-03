About this strain
Afghan Sour Kush by MTG Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Afghani and Sour Kush. Its heavy, relaxing effects are ushered in by a sweet berry aroma and a sharp spicy flavor typical of Kush varieties. Stout and sturdy, Afghan Sour Kush plants have tight internodal spacing and finish flowering in about 60 days.
Afghan Sour Kush effects
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Aroused
44% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Eye pressure
22% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Fatigue
22% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
22% of people say it helps with headaches
