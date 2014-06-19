Love's Oven
THC/CBD Fudge Brownie - 100mg/100mg (Adult Use)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
10 Individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 10 mg of active THC & 10 mg of active CBD per piece
Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible!
Dream Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!