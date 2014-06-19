Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Love's Oven

Love's Oven

THC/CBD Fudge Brownie - 100mg/100mg (Adult Use)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

10 Individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 10 mg of active THC & 10 mg of active CBD per piece

Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible!

www.choosethelove.com

Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery

Dream Berry effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!