Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
With a pack of Smokes in your pocket, you’re free to focus on where you want to go. It holds the promise of building bridges between people, blazing new trails and sparking imagination.
For us, the journey starts on our California farm. There, tucked away in America’s Salad Bowl, our plants are exposed to fresh, open air in our greenhouse. Our farm crew carefully nurtures each plant with natural materials that blend together the finest that Mother Nature has to offer.
It’s hard work to cultivate cannabis that’s this special and easy to enjoy. But we proudly do it the hard way, because we believe you can see, smell, taste and feel the difference – that’s the Farmer’s Way.
So go ahead and enjoy, because nothing smokes like a Lowell.