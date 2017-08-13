About this strain
Lemon Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
183 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!