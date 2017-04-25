About this strain
A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.
Pineapple Diesel effects
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
