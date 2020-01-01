Mad Displays built the only next generation media network exclusively for the cannabis industry. Created by Alexa Elliot, a former LA County Sheriff’s Deputy and serial entrepreneur with experience taking several ventures public. A cannabis thought leader, Alexa has been interviewed about her cannabis expertise by Rolling Stone, CNBC, ABC World News, and Pot Barons. Mad Displays was created by Alexa and her team of cannabis professionals who were committed to creating a win/win for dispensary patients and dispensary owners. Tired of traditional displays and seizing the unique opportunity to create the first nationally rated cannabis media network, the Mad Displays team combined their decades of marketing, entrepreneur, and technology experience to create Mad DIsplays. Based in the heart of Colorado with a team on the ground throughout the West Coast, Mad Displays is digitizing the brick and mortar dispensary experience, while keeping patients educated and entertained. For the first time in the marijuana industry, a dispensary owner has access to in depth, real time analytics about his patients, their shopping behavior, and a display system that works to sell more product each visit. With zero distortion of the marketing message, a dispensary owner receives measurable campaign effectiveness with real time analytics.