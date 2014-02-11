Each handcrafted .75g Mad Terp Labs Terpstix starts with 0.5g of our highest quality flower, packed into an earth-friendly, unbleached cone. Next, a substantial .25g helping of potent hash oil is brushed onto the exterior, making it the perfect adhesive for an additional .25g of our finest kief. Whether enjoyed with friends or just as a party of one, Terpstix are packed with enough of the good stuff to accommodate in any setting.