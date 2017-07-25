About this product
Created by isolating and separating the most potent cannabinoids from the most trichome-rich parts of the plant, our sugar wax is ultimately heat purged and refined using a lengthy process. This ensures that only the best quality concentrates are consistently delivered, creating the perfect conditions for an ideal dab.
About this strain
OG Sour Diesel by The Cali Connection is a riff on where Sour Diesel has been and where it is going. By combining Sour OG and Cali Connection’s East Coast Sour Diesel precursor, OG Sour Diesel adopts the historical ECSD lineage while offering a nod to the West Coast’s tradition of Kush-heavy crosses. The fuel aroma the buds emit is intense and astringent. The long-lasting cerebral effects mute stress without encumbering the body.
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
40% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
30% of people say it helps with ptsd
Eye pressure
20% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!