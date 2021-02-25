About this strain
GMO Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!