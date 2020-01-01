 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
From Hemp, With Love

About Manitoba Harvest

At Manitoba Harvest we are committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp. For more than 20 years, we have pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. We continue to honor our commitment to quality and bring our extensive industry experience to our line of CBD products. As the global leader in hemp foods, no one knows better than us how important quality and transparency are when it comes to choosing a CBD oil. We have developed state-of-the-art, A++ manufacturing facilities, and fostered a robust supply-chain network with an emphasis on freshness, quality environmental sustainability and reliability. We ensure our products are third-party tested, U.S.-grown, non-GMO and seed-to-shelf traceable. Our pure ingredients are vegan, solvent-free, and made with organic coconut MCT oil. We stand behind our products with a 30-day money back guarantee, because we know you'll love it. Experience the Manitoba Harvest difference.

