About this product

Wedding Pie: Cultivated by Mendocino Grasslands

THC: 26.34% CNBDS: 30.60%

Hybrid strain, Wedding Cake x Grape Pie



High THC content with sweet, grape flavor. Dominant terpenes are Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene.



Our Marley Green flower is a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All-natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest.



The Marley Natural Core Line is carefully cultivated by independent growers dedicated to environmental responsibility and mastered cultivation practices. Flowers are hand-selected for enticing aroma, appealing taste, ideal structure, and optimum efficacy. Strains range from tried-and-true favorites to unique variations that embody the Marley Natural ethos.

