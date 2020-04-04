Marley Green, Hybrid: Wedding Pie
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Wedding Pie: Cultivated by Mendocino Grasslands
THC: 26.34% CNBDS: 30.60%
Hybrid strain, Wedding Cake x Grape Pie
High THC content with sweet, grape flavor. Dominant terpenes are Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene.
Our Marley Green flower is a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All-natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest.
The Marley Natural Core Line is carefully cultivated by independent growers dedicated to environmental responsibility and mastered cultivation practices. Flowers are hand-selected for enticing aroma, appealing taste, ideal structure, and optimum efficacy. Strains range from tried-and-true favorites to unique variations that embody the Marley Natural ethos.
Wedding Pie effects
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
