About this product

Masterpieces of modern Indoor Herb.



THC: 30.07% Cannabinoids: 35.35%



Herb cultivated in a controlled environment, with flower profiles distinct from those of an outdoor grow. Like the partnership between artist and producer, we hand-selected our cultivation partners to ensure our vision was realized. Sustainably grown and respectfully cultivated, our STUDIO sessions are fire strains you’ll want to experience again and again