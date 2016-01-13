Marley Studio: Black Jack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Masterpieces of modern Indoor Herb.
THC: 30.07% Cannabinoids: 35.35%
Herb cultivated in a controlled environment, with flower profiles distinct from those of an outdoor grow. Like the partnership between artist and producer, we hand-selected our cultivation partners to ensure our vision was realized. Sustainably grown and respectfully cultivated, our STUDIO sessions are fire strains you’ll want to experience again and again
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
365 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
