Mary's Medicinals

THC lotions, creams, & patches

Product image for Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
Lotions
Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 100%
Product image for Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg
Transdermal Patches
Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 20%
Product image for CBN Transdermal Patch 10mg
Transdermal Patches
CBN Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
Product image for 1:1 Transdermal Patch 10mg
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 5%
CBD 5%
Product image for FORMULA Compound 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBG
Balms
FORMULA Compound 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBG
by Mary's Medicinals
Product image for Muscle Freeze 1.5oz
Balms
Muscle Freeze 1.5oz
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 70%
Product image for Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
Lotions
Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 200%
Product image for FORMULA Transdermal Patch 3:2:1 THC:CBD:CBN
Transdermal Patches
FORMULA Transdermal Patch 3:2:1 THC:CBD:CBN
by Mary's Medicinals
Product image for Sativa Transdermal Patch 20mg
Transdermal Patches
Sativa Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Product image for Transdermal Compound – 1:1 CBD:THC
Balms
Transdermal Compound – 1:1 CBD:THC
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Product image for CBN Transdermal Patch 20mg
Transdermal Patches
CBN Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 0%
CBD 20%
Product image for Muscle Freeze 300mg 3oz
Balms
Muscle Freeze 300mg 3oz
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 200%
Product image for CBD Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
Lotions
CBD Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 100%
Product image for Sativa Transdermal Patch 10mg
Transdermal Patches
Sativa Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
Product image for Sativa Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
Lotions
Sativa Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 100%
Product image for CBD Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
Lotions
CBD Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 200%
Product image for Transdermal Compound – 10:1 CBD:THC
Balms
Transdermal Compound – 10:1 CBD:THC
by Mary's Medicinals
Product image for 1:1 Transdermal Patches 150mg 30-pack
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Transdermal Patches 150mg 30-pack
by Mary's Medicinals
Product image for Indica Transdermal Patch 10mg
Transdermal Patches
Indica Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
Product image for 1:1 Transdermal Patch 20mg
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
CBD 10%
Product image for CBG Transdermal Patch
Transdermal Patches
CBG Transdermal Patch
by Mary's Medicinals
Product image for THCa Transdermal Patch 10mg
Transdermal Patches
THCa Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
Product image for Sativa Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
Lotions
Sativa Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 200%
Product image for CBD Transdermal Patch 20mg
Transdermal Patches
CBD Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 0%
CBD 20%