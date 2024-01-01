We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Mary's Medicinals
unclaimed brand
22
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Topicals
Concentrates
Edibles
Hemp CBD
THC lotions, creams, & patches
26 products
Lotions
Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 100%
3.9
(
8
)
Transdermal Patches
Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 20%
4.5
(
2
)
Transdermal Patches
CBN Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
4.5
(
2
)
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 5%
CBD 5%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
FORMULA Compound 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBG
by Mary's Medicinals
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Muscle Freeze 1.5oz
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 70%
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 200%
5.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
FORMULA Transdermal Patch 3:2:1 THC:CBD:CBN
by Mary's Medicinals
5.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
Sativa Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 20%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Transdermal Compound – 1:1 CBD:THC
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 50%
CBD 50%
5.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
CBN Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 0%
CBD 20%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Muscle Freeze 300mg 3oz
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 200%
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
CBD Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
Sativa Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
4.0
(
1
)
Lotions
Sativa Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 100%
Lotions
CBD Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 200%
Balms
Transdermal Compound – 10:1 CBD:THC
by Mary's Medicinals
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Transdermal Patches 150mg 30-pack
by Mary's Medicinals
Transdermal Patches
Indica Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
CBD 10%
Transdermal Patches
CBG Transdermal Patch
by Mary's Medicinals
Transdermal Patches
THCa Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
Lotions
Sativa Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 200%
Transdermal Patches
CBD Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 0%
CBD 20%
1
2
