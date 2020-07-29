About this product
Founded in 2018 at 40 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, Maine’s Emerald City, we offer everything from cannabis flower to medicated wholefoods, candies, chocolates, baked goods, tinctures, beverages, syrups, extracts, salves, CBD products, and more. Our cannabis is meticulously grown in our state certified warehouses and our cannabis products are passionately crafted in our on-site state-certified kitchen.
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with